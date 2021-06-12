Yankees Pitcher Leaves Rehab Start With New Injury

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino left his rehab start early on Saturday afternoon — this time with a new injury.

Pitching for the High-A Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, Severino gingerly walked off the mound after the second inning. Seemingly unable to put pressure on his right leg, he was helped off the diamond by several members of the Renegades’ staff.

Severino was forced to leave the game with a right groin injury. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

Luis Severino, at his rehab start in High-A is being walked off the mound after suffering an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/5OSSZsIQZN — Ilan (@wisdom_studios) June 12, 2021

Before today, the two-time MLB All Star was well on his way in the rehab process after a Tommy John surgery he underwent back in February of 2020. The hope was that he could return some time in June or early July — but it appears that return will be delayed.

When he’s healthy, Luis Severino is an elite pitching option. Unfortunately, a fully-healthy Severino has been a rare sight in his six-year MLB career.

His All-Star seasons in 2017 and 2018 were the only years in which he pitched more than 71 innings. The rotator cuff inflammation that led to his Tommy John surgery limited him to just three starts in 2019.

This injury setback is just another issue in a long list of pitching woes for the Yankees.

New York ace Corey Kluber is currently on the 60-day injury list with a right shoulder strain. Starter Jameson Taillon was knocked out of the first inning today after allowing five hits and four runs on just 34 pitches.

With these issues in mind, the pressure is on the Yankees front office to make a big-time pitching move before the July Trade Deadline.

New York currently ranks third in the AL East with a 33-30 record.