It didn’t take long for the injury bug to bite the New York Yankees. On Saturday, manager Aaron Boone had unfortunate news to share regarding first baseman Luke Voit.

Boone announced that Voit had an MRI on his knee that showed a partial tear to his meniscus. He’ll undergo surgery and have to go at least three weeks without any baseball activities.

The current expectation is that Voit can come back in May, but Boone isn’t ready to share an official timeline for the slugger’s return.

“Let’s have the surgery, see how the early days are and then we will be able to evaluate,” Boone told reporters, via ESPN.

Jay Bruce will be on the team, Aaron Boone said. Luke Voit had an MRI on his knee. He has a partial meniscus tear and will have surgery. Three weeks of no baseball activity. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 27, 2021

Voit’s absence may loom large early on this season. He was phenomenal in 2020, finishing the year with a .277 average, 22 home runs and 52 RBI.

Since the Yankees won’t have Voit for at least the first month of the season, veteran Jay Bruce will be on the main roster.

“It was part of the equation,” Boone said. “So, Jay is with us. I expect him to play a lot and a lot of first base for us. Excited to see what he can do for us.”

Bruce, a three-time All-Star, struggled with the Phillies last season. We’ll find out very soon if he can hold down the fort for the Yankees during Voit’s absence.