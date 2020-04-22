Major League Baseball Announces Boston Red Sox Punishments

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is still under a delay, but that doesn’t mean baseball is out of the news.

On Wednesday afternoon, the league handed down its punishment to the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox were implicated after former manager Alex Cora was identified as the ringleader of the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

According to a report from baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, Boston lost a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. But that’s not all. Major League Baseball banned replay operator J.T. Watkins through the 2020 playoffs and from doing the same job in 2021. Former manager

Alex Cora is also banned through the 2020 playoffs for his conduct with the Astros.

It’s unclear if the punishments will hold up if there is no 2020 MLB season.

Roenicke served as the Red Sox bench coach for the past two seasons. Now it looks like he’ll take on the full-time manager job heading into the 2020 season.

The Red Sox fired Cora earlier this offseason. Not long after, the Red Sox announced Ron Roenicke as the team’s interim manager for the 2020 season.

Before taking the field for the first time as the team’s manager, Roenicke will have to deal with Wednesday’s punishments.