Major League Baseball Announces Decision On Marcell Ozuna

Major League Baseball has made a decision on Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who finished the season on administrative leave following a domestic violence arrest.

The league announced that Ozuna was sentenced to time served. His 20-game suspension includes the games he missed while on leave from September 10 through the end of the regular season.

As a result, Ozuna will be eligible to play at the start of the 2022 season.

MLB announces discipline for Marcell Ozuna under its domestic-violence policy, an unpaid 20-game suspension that includes all 20 regular-season games he served while on administrative leave from Sept. 10 to end of ‘21 season. So, he can return immediately at start of ‘22 season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2021

The 31-year-old Ozuna, who signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Braves in free agency, injured his hand sliding into third base during a game in late May. Days later, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Ozuna was accused of abusing his wife. The two-time All-Star allegedly grabbed his wife, threw her into a wall and later struck her with his injured arm.

Ozuna entered a diversion program in September. Fulton County authorities had said charges would be dropped if he completes the conditions of the program in six months.

While Ozuna is eligible to play right away in 2022, there’s no guarantee the Braves would welcome him back. The team could opt to jettison the slugger, even with three years left on his contract.