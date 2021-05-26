Major League Baseball Announces Decision On Mickey Callaway

For months, Major League Baseball has been investigating sexual harassment allegations against former New York Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway. Today, the league announced its decision.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that it is placing Callaway on the Ineligible List for the remainder of the season and until 2022. The decision effectively bans Callaway from any participation in Major League Baseball until 2023.

In a statement, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that the move was warranted based on the evidence he reviewed. He made it clear that harassment has no place in Major League Baseball and wants the league to commit to keeping the league “an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway,” Manfred said. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different Clubs. The Clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

The Angels suspended Mickey Callaway back in February following a report of allegations from five women accusing him of “lewd behavior” in the workplace. Among the allegations was that he sent inappropriate photographs to others.

Those allegations reportedly spanned five years and several teams Callaway was a member of.

As manager of the New York Mets from 2018 to 2019, Callaway went 163-161, missing the playoffs twice.