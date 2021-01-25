The Spun

Major League Baseball Announces Decision On Universal DH

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fourth inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Baseball purists, rejoice. There will be no universal DH in MLB, at least for now.

The MLB Players Association voted to turn down a deal that would have implemented the universal DH (which players are in favor of), in exchange for an expanded playoff field. Barring a change in negotiations, the DH will remain in the AL only for 2021.

Both leagues used the designated hitter during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

As CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa notes, if players are going to agree to the expanded playoff field, they’re going to want a lot more than just the universal DH.

If we had to guess, it is still a matter of when, not if, baseball puts the DH in both leagues. It just makes too much sense, even if National League fans and baseball traditionalists object.

However, if the owners are hellbent on getting an expanded postseason, they are going to have to offer up more incentives than just the universal DH.


