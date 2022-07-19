Major League Baseball Makes Decision On Robo Umpires

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Umpires review a fan interference call in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One day, balls and strikes will be called perfectly by robo umpires. Unfortunately, that won't take place for another couple of years at the earliest.

Major League Baseball has made a decision on robo umpires.

The League has reportedly decided they won't be implemented until the 2024 season at the earliest.

Human umpires will remain, for now. Carry on.

At this point, most fans are more than ready to see human umpires leave and robo umpires implemented. But it will definitely feel weird without an actual human behind the catcher and home plate.

Regardless, this is good for the game.

Robo umpires will accurately score balls and strikes, rewarding either the pitcher of batter correctly 100 percent of the time.

This is long overdue, but it won't make its way to Major League Baseball earlier than 2024. If we had to guess, it's going to take longer than that.

