Longtime Major League Baseball Pitcher Has Died At 53

Sad news to report in baseball today, as longtime MLB left-hander Rheal Cormier has passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Cormer was only 53 years old. He pitched 16 seasons in MLB for five different teams, playing from 1991-97 and again from 1999-2007.

A native of Moncton, Canada, Cormier is a Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer and pitched for his country internationally as well. He appeared in the 1987 Pan American Games, the 1988 and 2008 Olympics and the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Tributes began pouring in for Cormier from around the baseball world shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies announced the news of his passing.

The Phillies announce former reliever Rheal Cormier has died after a battle with cancer. He was 53. Cormier pitched 16 seasons in the majors. He is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and pitched for Canada in the 1988 and 2008 Olympics. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) March 8, 2021

A 5-foot-10 southpaw, Cormier began his MLB career as a starter with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1991. However, he eventually transitioned into a reliable left-handed relief pitcher.

In his 16 seasons, Cormier compiled a 71-64 overall record with a 4.03 ERA for the Cardinals, Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Montreal Expos and Cincinnati Reds. He pitched in the postseason twice with Boston, and surrendered no runs over six appearances in the 1999 American League Playoffs.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Cormier’s family, friends and former teammates at this time.