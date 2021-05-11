On Tuesday afternoon, the Major League Baseball world learned that the Oakland Athletics were threatening to leave Oakland.

Over the past few years, Oakland natives have seen several teams leave the city. The Golden State Warriors moved across the bay to San Francisco and then Oakland lost the Raiders when they left for Las Vegas.

Not long after the news broke, Major League Baseball released a statement on the news.

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” the league said in a statement. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks.”

A statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/Ujzll7cMWF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 11, 2021

Major League Baseball even suggested the A’s look for a new location.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” the league statement continued. “We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland. The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggested six possible cities as potential locations, with Las Vegas being a favorite thanks to the success of the Raiders and Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.