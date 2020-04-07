Major League Baseball Shoots Down Report About 2020 Season

We’re still somewhat far away from Major League Baseball returning to our televisions. That being said, the league is hopeful that it can find a solid plan to keep the season from going to waste.

Earlier this week, a report emerged about the MLB potentially playing all its games in Arizona without fans. It would at least give the sports world something to look forward to during this difficult time.

Shortly after that report emerged, the MLB released a statement on whether or not it’ll play all its games in Arizona. As of right now, it doesn’t sound like the league has made up its mind.

“While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan,” the MLB said in its most recent statement. “While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association.”

Major League Baseball issued the following statement this morning: pic.twitter.com/zyjrbGICVQ — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 7, 2020

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March, but health concerns in the United States forced the league to postpone its start date.

It’s still uncertain as to when the league will reopen. Obviously, the safety of players and fans come before anything else. Fortunately, it appears the MLB is trending in the right direction though.

We’ll continue to provide updates on when the MLB season might begin.