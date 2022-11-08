Look: Man Who Threw Can At Ted Cruz Has Been Identified

UNITED STATES - MAY 4: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters as he arrives for the Senate Republicans lunch in the Capitol on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz was struck by a beer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade on Monday afternoon. It was reported that he was hit in the chest/neck area.

The Houston Police Department quickly identified the man who chucked a full beer can at Cruz. His name is Joseph Halm Arcidiacono.

Arcidiacono has been charged with aggravated assault. Court documents state that he "used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely an unopened metal beverage can" to hit Senator Cruz.

Arcidiacono's bond was set at $40,000.

Cruz thanked the Houston Police Department for acting fast in this situation. He also called out Arcidiacono.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action," Cruz tweeted. "I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

Cruz did not require medical attention on Monday.

Arcidiacono, meanwhile, is expected to appear in court Wednesday.