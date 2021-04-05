Marco Rubio Has Question For MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia in response to controversial election laws has been met with heavy backlash. Among the outraged are Florida senator Marco Rubio, who is trying to play “gotcha” with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

On Monday, Rubio sent a letter to Manfred asking if he intends to maintain his membership at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Civil rights groups have been calling for a boycott of the upcoming Masters Tournament in response to the voting laws.

“I write to ask you whether you intend to maintain your membership at Augusta National Golf Club. As you are well aware, the exclusive members-only club is located in the State of Georgia,” Rubio wrote to Manfred.

The obvious implication in this letter is that Manfred is engaging in hypocrisy by continuing to do any personal business in the Peach State. Rubio has accused Manfred and Major League Baseball of hurting small businesses in Atlanta with their decision to move the All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball has announced that this season's All-Star Game and draft will not be held in Atlanta in response to Georgia's recently passed laws that placed new restrictions on voting https://t.co/tfKqrrjtGe — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2021

Rob Manfred said at the time of the announcement that the decision was seen as “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

Clearly Marco Rubio, along many other power political leaders, disagree with that assessment.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has decided not to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener in response. Meanwhile, a group of U.S. Senators are now going to push to have MLB’s antitrust exemption removed.