Marcus Semien Makes Big Move Ahead Of MLB Free Agency

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien had a massive 2021 season. Now, entering free agency, he’s looking to cash in.

Semien signed a one-year, $18 million deal with Toronto ahead of the season. After a disappointing final season with the Oakland A’s in 2020, he bounced back to put together one of his best seasons.

He slashed .265/.334/.538 with career highs in home runs (45), RBIs (102), and stolen bases (15). His .873 OPS and 133 OPS+ numbers were only behind his impressive 2019 season, in which he finished third in AL MVP voting, behind Mike Trout and Alex Bregman.

The 31-year old will have plenty of suitors in free agency this winter. Ahead of that period, he’s hired notorious baseball agent Scott Boras to represent him.

Free agent Marcus Semien has hired the Scott Boras Corporation to represent him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 28, 2021

Semien has a very live bat, and some positional versatility which helps his value. He was primarily a second baseman in Toronto this year, but spent virtually all of his six years in Oakland at shortstop. During his first Major League stop, with the Chicago White Sox from 2013-14, he also played some third base. His defense was worth 1.7 wins above replacement this year, per Baseball Reference.

Spotrac currently calculated a potential deal for Marcus Semien at four years, $78.2 million, for an averaged of over $19.5 million per year.

Of course, depending on the market for middle infielders, he could land even more. Boras will certainly look to make that happen.

Marcus Semien is about to turn 44 HRs into about 90 million dollars. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 29, 2021

Semien officially hits free agency the day after the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros wrap up the World Series, and he and other free agents can sign with a team five days later.