Marcus Stroman Appears To Rule Out 1 Free Agency Contender

Well, it appears we can remove at least one team from the sweepstakes for Marcus Stroman.

Stroman opted out of the 2020 season with the New York Mets, but the right-hander should have a strong market due to his age and resume. The 29-year-old could be the missing piece for several teams in need of another arm for their starting rotation.

However, the Chicago White Sox will not be one of those teams in the mix for Stroman. On Tuesday morning, the All-Star pitcher shared his thoughts on Tony La Russa, the newest manager of the White Sox.

Chicago was put on blast the moment it hired La Russa as its manager. He’s been out of the game for several years and it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be able to connect with today’s generation of athletes.

To make matters worse, La Russa was recently charged with a DUI for an incident that occurred in February.

When asked on Twitter what it would take to play for La Russa, Stroman replied “No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority.”

No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 10, 2020

That wasn’t the only comment that Stroman made about La Russa. He responded to a tweet bashing Chicago’s decision to hire La Russa with “baffling on all measures.”

In a brief stint with the Mets in 2019, Stroman had a 4-2 record and 3.77 ERA. He’s certainly had his share of ups and downs over the past few years, but he should have a really solid market in free agency.