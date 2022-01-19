Marcus Stroman Names Most-Disciplined Hitter He’s Ever Faced

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman named the most disciplined hitter he’s ever faced.

Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Cubs this offseason, thinks one of the league’s young stars is a “legend” already. He touted Washington Nationals star Juan Soto as a player who shows the best “zone judgement and plate discipline” in the game.

“Soto has the best zone judgement and plate discipline out of any hitter ever to play this game. I truly believe that. Love competing against him. He’s a legend already!” Stroman said.

The response came after a video showed Stroman showing off a new pitch against Soto last season.

This isn’t the first time Stroman has heaped praise on the young slugger. In March 2021, Stroman detailed a matchup against Soto, calling it a “chess game.”

“Incredibly fun. It’s a chess game,” he said about facing Soto. “He’s incredibly talented man. His eye and zone judgement are second to none. Every time he steps in the box, he’s super locked in and essentially has no weaknesses. Will tell my kids one day I competed against this man!”

Hopefully the Major League Baseball lockout ends and fans can see these two in action in 2022.