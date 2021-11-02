Marcus Stroman Reacts To What Buster Olney Said About Mets

The New York Mets have been searching for a president of baseball operations since placing general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave back in September. On Monday, the organization changed its stance and decided to fire Scott after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated over two months ago.

The move brought an end to the latest messy situation involving the Mets and led to another round of media coverage this week. However, one of the organization’s pitchers had a problem with one ESPN personality’s take on the events.

Mets ace Marcus Stroman took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize Buster Olney for his opinions on how the franchise handled Scott’s situation. He piggybacked off another user’s tweet that showed screenshots of two tweets from the ESPN columnist, with seemingly contradictory messages.

In the first tweet that came on Sept. 2 after Scott’s arrest, Olney wrote that Mets owner Steve Cohen would be “justified” in making sweeping changes to the organization. In a second tweet on Tuesday after Scott’s firing, Olney wrote that New York could’ve just moved the former GM to another, less public-facing role in the front office.

Stroman took note of what the ESPN analyst said and criticized him on social media Tuesday.

“Poo-poo take from Buster. Who really cares what he says though?” Stroman wrote on Twitter.

Poo-poo take from Buster. Who really cares what he says though? 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/g5FXRktB28 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 2, 2021

Stroman has never been afraid of sharing his opinion publicly and clearly wanted to defend his organization from any negative coverage from the outside. Olney made for an easy target with his takes on the team over the last two months, so the ace finally decided to clap back.

The Mets still need to fill their president of baseball operations role and will want to do so as soon as possible. Once the organization does that, it might finally be able to move on with a fresh start.