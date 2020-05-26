Marcus Stroman Shares Honest Thoughts On 2020 MLB Season

In the event that the 2020 Major League Baseball season does not happen, Marcus Stroman is already preparing his alternate plans.

The MLB owners and players’ association are still pretty far apart on a deal to get the season started. According to ESPN, the latest proposal from the league calls for pay cuts from higher-salaried players, among other stipulations.

Stroman, who finished last season with the New York Mets after being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays, took to Twitter tonight to share his mindset moving forward.

“This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless,” he tweeted. “Time to dive into some life-after-baseball projects. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Brighter times remain ahead!”

This season is not looking promising. Keeping the mind and body ready regardless. Time to dive into some life-after-baseball projects. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. Brighter times remain ahead! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 26, 2020

In response to a fan who said not having a 2020 season would hurt Stroman’s free agency next year, the 28-year-old hurler disagrees.

“The free agent SP is extremely thin next year and I’m at the top of the list with a few others,” he wrote. “Being an established SP in this game isn’t easy and quality SP is always a huge necessity. Regardless, life is amazing however it plays out!”

I disagree. The free agent SP is extremely thin next year and I’m at the top of the list with a few others. Being an established SP in this game isn’t easy and quality SP is always a huge necessity. Regardless, life is amazing however it plays out! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 26, 2020

If the other three major sports leagues are playing in the coming months and the MLB is still sidelined, it will be a bad look for the league.

Hopefully, the owners and players can work something out ASAP.