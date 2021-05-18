Marcus Stroman Shares An Incredible Kevin Pillar Story

On Monday night, New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It was a scary sight for everyone in attendance at Truist Park.

Pillar managed to walk off the field after the incident, but that doesn’t mean that he avoided any injuries. The Mets announced on Tuesday that he suffered multiple nasal fractures and needs to meet with a facial specialist.

While it sounds like Pillar is doing much better than anyone could’ve anticipated, he’ll be out of action for tonight’s game. However, he apparently tried to work his way into the lineup.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman just informed his fans on Twitter that Pillar walked into the team’s clubhouse and asked if he’s playing against the Braves tonight.

“My dawg Kevin Pillar just walked in the clubhouse and goes ‘Am I in the lineup today or what?’ What a WARRIOR! About to get my man the Rip Hamilton face mask for future competition,” Stroman tweeted. “Lol KP is a LEGEND!”

My dawg @KPILLAR4 just walked in the clubhouse and goes “Am I in the lineup today or what?” What a WARRIOR! About to get my man the Rip Hamilton face mask for future competition. Lol KP is a LEGEND! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 18, 2021

One thing is certain after last night’s game: Pillar’s toughness cannot be questioned.

This story from Stroman just goes to show that not even a fastball to the face can keep the veteran outfielder down for too long.

Hopefully, the Mets will have Pillar back in the lineup fairly soon. The team is already dealing with a plethora of injuries and can’t afford to have too many key contributors on the shelf for an extended period of time.