Marine, Son Of Former Dodgers Star Passes Away In Tragic Helicopter Accident

Earlier this week, a helicopter accident in California took the lives of five Marines. One of those Marines was Capt. John J. Sax, the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax.

Sax served the Marine Corp for nearly six years. During that stretch, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation.

Shortly after this heartbreaking news broke, Steve Sax released a statement on the passing of his son.

"For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country," Sax said. "He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no person better to defend our country."

Steve Sax's former team, the Dodgers, released a statement on this tragedy.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the five Marines who lost their lives in this week’s tragic helicopter accident," the team said. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends."

Capt. John J. Sax was 33 years old.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.