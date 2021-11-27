While the focus this MLB offseason are on free agent signings, it’s worth noting the Seattle Mariners have just pulled off a significant trade with the San Diego Padres.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mariners are acquiring All-Star second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier from the Padres in exchange for left-handed reliever Raymond Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

“The Seattle Mariners are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN,” Passan announced on Twitter. “Going to San Diego will be hard-throwing left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.”

Frazer is one of the most versatile players in the MLB, so the Mariners could use him in a variety of ways.

This is the second time this year that Frazier has been traded. He spent the first five years of his career with the Pirates before being shipped off to the Padres.

Frazier had just a 57-game stint with the Padres before he was traded to the Mariners. If all goes well in Seattle, he could boost his value before becoming a free agent next year.

In six MLB seasons, Frazier has a .281 career average with 40 home runs and 215 RBI. He finished the 2021 season with a .305 average and 43 RBI.