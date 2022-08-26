Mariners Reportedly Sign Julio Rodriguez To Massive Contract Extension

ESPN's Jeff Passan announced on Friday afternoon that Julio Rodriguez is finalizing a long-term contract extension with the Seattle Mariners.

Moments ago, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com provided an update on Rodriguez's long-term extension.

Per Sanchez's report, Rodriguez's contract is expected to guarantee him more than $200 million. The star centerfielder will reportedly have the chance to earn as much as $450 million over the course of this deal.

Rodriguez, 21, has been outstanding for the Mariners this season. In 108 games, he's batting .269 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs.

The fact that Rodriguez is already nearing a lengthy extension with the Mariners is very impressive. He made his MLB debut back on April 8.

Rodriguez earned All-Star honors earlier this year. Additionally, he participated in the Home Run Derby.

With the Mariners firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot this season, there'll be plenty of eyes on Rodriguez. And if the reports about this lucrative contract extension are true, it'll stay that way for years to come.