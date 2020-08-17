Former MLB All-Star Getting Crushed For Comment About Ex-Wife

A former MLB All-Star turned game analyst is rightfully getting criticized for a derogatory comment he made about his ex-wife on the air.

Mark Grace, a three-time All-Star first baseman for the Chicago Cubs, is working as a game analyst for the team this season. He’s been part of a rotating cast of notable figures joining the team broadcasts during the 60-game season.

During Saturday’s Cubs-Brewers game, the 56-year-old analyst made a reference to his ex-wife, calling her a “dingbat.” He told a story about how she accidentally parked in a spot belonging to former MLB commissioner Bud Selig. Grace said he had to run out of the ballpark in full uniform to make sure the car wasn’t towed.

“My ex-wife, I’m going to go Archie Bunker on you guys a little bit,” Grace said to start his story about his ex-wife. “I called her the dingbat.”

This is why Cubs great Mark Grace is trending pic.twitter.com/5M857OqFfU — tony pierce (@busblog) August 15, 2020

Apparently calling your ex-wife The Dingbat several times gets peoples’ attention. pic.twitter.com/sAohfF4AEx — tony pierce (@busblog) August 15, 2020

Grace, who played in Chicago from 1988-2000, is rightfully getting ripped for his on-air comments.

“Cubs fans want to hear Len and JD on the broadcast. They have been the staple for Cubs baseball on TV for years. No one wants to hear Mark Grace ramble on about his ex wife calling her a “dingbat” while the Cubs are playing. Really hope Marquee sticks to Len & JD during games,” one Cubs fan tweeted.

“I cant be the only person who wishes Mark Grace wasn’t a regular on the marquee broadcast. I miss the 9 innings of len and jd banter. They don’t need a third,” another fan added.

.@WatchMarquee @Cubs I really just can’t listen to Mark Grace anymore on the broadcast. His story about his “dingbat” ex wife was just bad on so many levels… — Erin Vance (@ErinStitesVance) August 15, 2020

Grace has since apologized for his comment.

“During today’s game I referred to my ex-wife in a way that I absolutely should not have,” Grace said in a statement after the game. “I want everyone to know how very sorry I am about that. My remarks were offensive and inappropriate, and I deeply apologize.”

It’s unclear if Grace will be punished for his comment. The Chicago Tribune is reporting that there’s “talk” that Grace won’t return to the broadcast for five games.