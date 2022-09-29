Mark McGwire Is Trending Following Aaron Judge's Home Run

7 Jul 1998: American Leaguer player Mark McGwire #25 of the St Louis Cardinals and Sammy Sosa #21 of the Chicago Cubs answer questions during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.The American League defeated the

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying Roger Maris for the American League record.

MLB's single-season record belongs to Barry Bonds, who compiled 73 long balls in 2001. He passed the benchmark Mark McGwire set three years earlier.

McGwire revitalized the sport by chasing Maris' longstanding MLB record in 1998. Both he and Sammy Sosa exceeded 61 home runs, but McGwire finished with 70 blasts to Sosa's 66.

The St. Louis Cardinals star then hit 65 the following season.

Judge's historic home run has many MLB fans considering McGwire's legacy. He trended on Twitter after Roger Maris Jr. said Judge should be considered the record holder if he gets to 62.

Even if PED use has tainted McGwire's accomplishments, fans don't want to discard his significance to baseball.

In 2010, McGwire admitted to using steroids throughout his career. He said the Maris family had "every right" to still consider Roger Maris the legitimate record holder at 61.

Yet those numbers still count. Any attempt to change history could open Pandora's Box and lead to arguments for just about every record and championship -- would Yankees fans also like to erase the titles Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte, and Alex Rodriguez helped win? --being illegitimate.

McGwire culminated his historic 1998 campaign by blasting five home runs in his final three games, so maybe Judge could somehow catch his 70 with a Herculean finish.