Mark McGwire's Son Was Drafted: MLB World Reacts

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are longtime rivals, but the Cubs just selected the son of Cardinals legend Mark McGwire in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Unlike his slugging dad, Mason McGwire is a pitcher. A right-hander out of California, he is committed to Oklahoma, this year's College World Series runner-up.

We'll see if being chosen by the Cubs in the eighth round is enough to sway him to skip college, or if he'll take his chances on improving his draft stock after a couple of seasons with the Sooners.

In the meantime, here's a snippet of how Cubs fans are feeling about the pick.

An interesting aside here: Mason McGwire's older brother Max spent the 2022 season at Oklahoma, but reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal a couple of weeks back.

Maybe that will factor in to what Mason decides to do with his baseball future.