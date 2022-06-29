Marlins Have Reportedly Fired Notable Derek Jeter Hire

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins are parting ways with vice president of player development and scouting Gary Denbo, according to MLB Network's Craig Mish.

Derek Jeter hired Denbo shortly after taking over as the franchise's CEO and part-owner in 2017. Denbo worked with the New York Yankees as a minor league coach and hitting instructor during Jeter's playing career.

He returned to the Yankees organization on multiple occasions, most recently as the vice president of player development in 2014 before getting hired by Jeter.

Denbo's time in Miami included some controversy. In 2009, former Marlins employees told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal than Denbo "engaged in verbal abuse, fat shaming and blatant favoritism toward certain Marlins personnel." He was described as "an unyielding authoritarian."

Earlier this year, after Jeter stepped down from his CEO and sold his 4 percent ownership share, the New York Post's Joel Sherman wrote than Denbo "has proven polarizing within the Marlins walls."

Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, some saw Denbo's firing as "an inevitability" once Jeter left the organization.