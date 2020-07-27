Breaking: MLB Game Canceled Following Team-Wide Outbreak

Major League Baseball’s return to play hit an unfortunate snag today.

The Miami Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled, according to multiple reports. The NL East franchise has reportedly had a team-wide outbreak of the coronavirus.

Multiple Marlins players missed Sunday’s series finale in Philadelphia after testing positive. Now, several more players have tested positive, as Miami has a legitimate outbreak in their clubhouse.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reports that eight more players and two coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. The Marlins’ team total is now at 14 positive cases, according to reports.

Miami’s home opener against Baltimore has been canceled.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled, sources tell ESPN, as the team remains in Philadelphia and continues to undergo testing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

The Marlins reportedly remain in Philadelphia with several of their players and coaches having tested positive. It’s unclear what the next steps are exactly.

Source: Marlins’ game tonight against Orioles in Miami has been cancelled. Team still in Philadelphia. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

The Marlins played the Phillies on Sunday despite several of their players being out with positive tests. Miami took two of three games from Philadelphia in the opening series of the season.

Positive tests are going to be a part of sports returning, but team-wide outbreaks could halt things pretty quickly. Major League Baseball needs to make sure that the Marlins do not spread this to anyone else, though that could have already happened in Philadelphia.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing situation.