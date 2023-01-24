Marlins Owner Responds To Rumor He's Selling The Team

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles could be up for sale soon.

This afternoon, Marlins owner Bruce Sherman issued a statement refuting that report, saying he intends to continue running the team.

"The Miami Marlins are not for sale, have not been for sale under my ownership and will not be for sale in my lifetime," Sherman said, via Barry Jackson. "It is irresponsible to report otherwise.

"It is and will continue to be a privilege to own this great organization. I look forward to seeing our loyal fans at Opening Day on March 30th."

Sherman, 74, who made his money in wealth management, captained the ownership group that purchased the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria for $1.2 billion in 2017.

Under Sherman's ownership, the Marlins have failed to crack the 70-win mark in a season, though the team did go 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and qualified for that year's expanded postseason.

The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-three Wild Card series before getting swept 3-0 by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.