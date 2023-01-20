Marlins, Twins Reportedly Agree To Major MLB Trade
Moments ago, the Marlins and Twins agreed to a trade involving this past season's American League batting champ.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins are trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez.
This deal between the Marlins and Twins is reportedly done. Additional players are expected to be included in this trade.
We'd imagine the Marlins will give up a few more assets to acquire Arraez.
Arraez finished the 2022 season with a .316 batting average, eight home runs and 49 RBIs.
Lopez, meanwhile, had 32 starts for the Marlins last year. He finished the season with a 3.75 ERA and 10-10 record.
At 26 years old, Lopez is an intriguing talent who will bolster Minnesota's starting rotation. However, giving up a player like Arraez has to sting just a bit.
We'll find out who won this trade next season.