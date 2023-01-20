Marlins, Twins Reportedly Agree To Major MLB Trade

FORT MYERS, FL- FEBRUARY 25: A detail view of a Minnesota Twins helmet during a team workout on February 25, 2021 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Moments ago, the Marlins and Twins agreed to a trade involving this past season's American League batting champ.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Twins are trading All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez.

This deal between the Marlins and Twins is reportedly done. Additional players are expected to be included in this trade.

We'd imagine the Marlins will give up a few more assets to acquire Arraez.

Arraez finished the 2022 season with a .316 batting average, eight home runs and 49 RBIs.

Lopez, meanwhile, had 32 starts for the Marlins last year. He finished the season with a 3.75 ERA and 10-10 record.

At 26 years old, Lopez is an intriguing talent who will bolster Minnesota's starting rotation. However, giving up a player like Arraez has to sting just a bit.

We'll find out who won this trade next season.