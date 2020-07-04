The Spun

Video: Giancarlo Stanton Has Heartbreaking Reaction To Hitting Masahiro Tanaka With Line Drive

Giancarlo Stanton reacting to a home run.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after his fourth inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees took to the field for a scrimmage ahead of the restart of the 2020 MLB season.

During the game, a scary incident unfolded as pitcher Masahiro Tanaka faced off against Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The outfielder smashed a line drive right back at Tanaka who tried to duck out of the way.

Instead of avoiding the ball, Tanaka appeared to duck right into the path of the line drive. The ball hit the Yankees ace in the head and he immediately slumped to the ground while holding his head.

Stanton knew immediately that Tanaka was hurt. He also slumped to the ground and couldn’t watch as fellow players and medical personnel tended to the injured pitcher.

Here’s Stanton’s reaction to the accident.

Stanton is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball. Luckily, Tanaka eventually started moving on his own and was helped off the field with some assistance from the medical staff.

After Tanaka left the field, the Yankees made the smart decision to place an L-net in front of the pitcher. Now, whoever is on the mound won’t have to worry about friendly fire on the field this afternoon.

The Yankees are one of the early favorites to make a run at the World Series this season. Although they’ll have only 60 games to get there, New York is a heavy favorite to come out of the American League.

Hopefully Tanaka makes a full recovery before the season officially kicks off later this month.

