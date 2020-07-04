Video: Yankees Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka Hit In Head Off Line-Drive

Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line-drive on Saturday afternoon.

The 31-year-old Tanaka will be a vital piece of New York’s rotation this upcoming season. His role will likely be expanded given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season.

Tanaka was involved in a terrifying incident on Saturday afternoon, though. The Yankees starting pitcher was hit in the head by a line-drive off Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s bat.

Tanaka immediately went to the ground in obvious pain, laying motionless for several minutes. Take a look at the terrifying incident in the video below.

Oh no. Masahiro Tanaka was just hit in the head by a line drive off Giancarlo Stanton's bat. Very scary. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/ZhuQwkt1xm — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) July 4, 2020

Here’s another look at the incident from behind home-plate in the stands.

Can we not get one break from bad news in 2020? Tanaka takes a liner to the head off of the bat of Stanton

pic.twitter.com/rjcy8imLPZ — Starting 9 (@Starting9) July 4, 2020

Tanaka stayed on the ground for a few minutes as nearby teammates were by his side.

Tanaka is still down on the mound, being looked at by trainers. Yikes. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/l5qH8kZAF0 — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) July 4, 2020

Fortunately, Masahiro Tanaka has since been able to sit up. He’s still being monitored by the Yankees’ training staff.

MLB teams have begun preparing for the upcoming 2020 season at their home parks. Teams will play 60 games, down from the normal 162 games, after postponing the start of the season with the ongoing public health crisis, as well as a lengthy standoff between the MLB owners and Players Association. The shortened season is set to begin later this month.

Tanaka is projected to be the Yankees’ second choice off the mound this upcoming season. New York was involved in a blockbuster signing this off-season as the organization acquired Astros ace Gerrit Cole. Cole and Tanaka now make up one of the best one-two pitching punches in baseball.

Unfortunately, the Yankees lost the likes of rising star Domingo Germán for the entire 2020 season. Germán was suspended by Major League Baseball for 81 games for a domestic violence incident.

The right-handed Tanaka will be more vital than ever to the Yankees’ rotation and organization. We’re certainly hoping for the best in regards to Tanaka’s health after taking a line-drive to the head on Saturday afternoon.

We will provide further updates on Tanaka as they come.

[Tom Hanslin]