Aaron Judge Comments On Video Of Masahiro Tanaka Injury

There was a scary scene that unfolded at Yankee Stadium earlier this Saturday, as Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line-drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. It took the two-time All-Star several minutes to get up off the ground.

What made the situation so frightening for the Yankees was the way Tanaka immediately reacted. He was obviously in a ton of pain after taking such a hard shot to his head.

YES Network caught the unfortunate incident on tape, which clearly doesn’t sit well with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The face of the franchise shared a message for the film crew on social media.

“I get that everyone has a job to do but continuing to film and zoom in on someone hurt and down in the stadium doesn’t sit well with me,” Judge wrote on Twitter. “Doesn’t matter who it is, teammate, coach, or fan! Praying for Tanaka!”

I get that everyone has a job to do but continuing to film and zoom in on someone hurt and down in the stadium doesn’t sit well with me! Doesn’t matter who it is, teammate, coach, or fan! Praying for Tanaka! — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) July 4, 2020

Judge’s heart is in the right place, but the reality is YES Network can’t shy away from that shot.

Gleyber Torres posted a similar message on his Twitter account, saying “I understand that people are doing their job and want to show everything we are doing, I understand that, but showing that exact moment that happened with our teammate does not seem right to us, we feel terrible to see the video in each part of social media.”

The Yankees have reportedly taken Masahiro Tanaka to New York–Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Hopefully this injury isn’t serious at all for Tanaka, who is apparently “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.”

We’ll provide an update on Tanaka’s health when more information is available.