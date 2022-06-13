Matt Carpenter Making History With Yankees: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 3: Matt Carpenter #24 of the New York Yankees at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) Adam Hunger/Getty Images

When the New York Yankees quietly signed 36-year-old Matt Carpenter to a free agent contract on May 26, the move was met with little fanfare.

Fast forward to now and Carpenter has gone from the scrap heap to being a revelation for the team with baseball's best record. On Sunday, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI in an 18-4 win over the Chicago Cubs to give him six homers and 13 RBI in only 10 games with the Yankees.

Carpenter is the first Yankee ever to hit six home runs in his first 10 games with the team, and now has fans clamoring for manager Aaron Boone to pencil him into the lineup more often.

While Carpenter can't keep up this pace--he's 8-for-24 with an absurd .333/.467/.1.592 slash line as a Yankee--his renaissance after struggling the last couple of seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals has been a fun story line.

Yankees fans and media members certainly can't get enough of it.

The Yankees originally signed Carpenter, who was sitting at home after requesting his release from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A team one week earlier, because a rash of injuries had hit the roster.

The players who had been banged up are all back now, but Carpenter is still showing his worth. New York might be keeping him around for a while now.