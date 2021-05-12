Matt Harvey Reacts To How Mets Fans Greeted Him Today

Matt Harvey made his triumphant return to the mound at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon when the New York Mets took on the Baltimore Orioles. Back in Queens for the first time since the 2018 season, it was unclear what the reception would be from loyal Mets fans.

However, the limited capacity crowd present on Wednesday quickly put those concerns to bed and gave Harvey a standing ovation as he took the field in the bottom of the first inning. After the game, the former Mets ace spoke about how meaningful the moment was.

“Obviously, there have been so many ups and downs here at this ballpark and with this organization that I didn’t really know what to expect. And what the fans gave me out there was pretty incredible,” Harvey said, per Anthony DiComo. “I was holding back tears. I’m not going to lie about that.”

Unfortunately for Harvey, his return to New York didn’t go as planned. The Orioles starter gave up seven earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched and Baltimore fell 7-1 earlier this afternoon. The loss dropped Harvey to 3-3 with a 4.81 ERA on the year.

However, it’s clear that the reception the “Dark Knight” received from the Mets faithful was worth the trip back to New York.

Harvey began his career in MLB with the Mets and immediately showed promise. He made the All-Star Game in 2013 and won NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery the year before.

However, injuries and off-the-field issues led to a messy break-up between Harvey and the Mets. The organization opted to deal the starter to the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. He’s since gone on to play for the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals before landing on the Orioles in 2021.

After Wednesday’s game, it looks like all has been forgiven between Harvey and the Mets fanbase.