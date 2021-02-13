Former MLB Star Matt Harvey Reportedly Signs New Contract

The unexpected fall of Matt Harvey has been unfortunate to watch, but the former All-Star pitcher is getting another chance to revitalize his career.

Harvey, who spent the 2020 season with the Kansas City Royals, is reportedly signing a minor-league deal to the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to report the news that Harvey is signing with the Orioles. It’s truly a low-risk, high-reward move for the franchise.

Earlier in his career, Harvey was regarded as one of the best pitchers in the MLB. In his second season, he had a 2.27 ERA and 9-5 record en route to his first All-Star appearance.

After missing the entire 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery, Harvey was named the NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 due to his 13-8 record and 2.71 ERA in 29 starts.

Following his run with the New York Mets, the ‘Dark Knight’ had brief stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.

Harvey struggled mightily during the 2020 season, giving up 15 runs in just 11.2 innings worth of work. At this rate, it’s tough to tell if he’ll ever get his career back on the right track.

That being said, it’ll be interesting to see Harvey back on the mound.