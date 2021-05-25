Watch: Max Scherzer Does Not Care About Your College Graduation

When you search up the word “workaholic” in the dictionary, a picture of Max Scherzer should be next to it.

Scherzer went viral this past Monday for getting some warm-up pitches in at Nationals Park in the middle of Georgetown’s graduation ceremony.

The Washington National ace didn’t plan on causing a scene at Georgetown’s graduation, but there were plenty of people in attendance who couldn’t keep their eyes off him. After all, it’s not very often you see an MLB star at a graduation ceremony.

For those wondering why Scherzer was warming up during the ceremony, it’s being reported by Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post that the 36-year-old pitcher wanted to get a bullpen session in before his start on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Scherzer may have been able to conduct his bullpen session elsewhere, but where’s the fun in that?

Here’s the video of Scherzer warming up at Georgetown’s graduation:

Georgetown hosted its graduation ceremony at Nationals Park yesterday, but that wasn’t stopping Max Scherzer from getting his work in. pic.twitter.com/X5o6I2aLo9 — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 25, 2021

Georgetown students have not yet commented on Scherzer’s extracurricular activities at Nationals Park. We’d imagine they’re not too upset about having one of the best pitchers in baseball in attendance.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, remains one of the most lethal pitchers in baseball. He currently owns a 4-2 record and 2.24 ERA this season.

Nationals fans can watch Scherzer on the mound tonight when they host the Reds.