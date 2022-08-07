Max Scherzer Furious After Getting Distracted By Mets' Bat Boy: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It's not the best idea to get on Max Scherzer's bad side; especially when you're employed by the New York Mets and have to see him everyday.

On Saturday night with Scherzer on the mound vs. the Braves, the Mets' bat boy ran behind home plate in the middle of Scherzer's windup.

The Mets' ace was furious, stopped the pitch and pointed him out to complain. The bat boy, meanwhile, hustled off the field.

They don't call him "Mad Max" for nothing.

"Max Scherzer may commit homicide on this ball boy," joked Jomboy Media.

Let's hope the bat boy doesn't lose his job over this.

Luckily the bat boy didn't faze Max Scherzer whatsoever. He went seven innings and had 11 strikeouts in a 6-2 New York Mets victory.