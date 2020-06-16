Max Scherzer Has A Blunt Message For Major League Baseball

The divide between the MLBPA and the league owners is as wide as the Grand Canyon at this point. The situation almost appears irreconcilable.

This afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he was “not confident” there would be a 2020 season after all. These comments come just a few days after Manfred “100 percent” guaranteed his league would play games.

The players and owners have fought over a number of issues, most notably prorated pay and the length of a proposed season. Tonight, Max Scherzer, one of the most prominent players in the league, took the executives to task on Twitter.

“Rob Manfred and the owners are walking back on their word…AGAIN,” the Washington Nationals ace wrote. “The fans do not deserve this. So I’ll say it one more time, tell us when and where.”

“When and where” is the main issue right now. Some, like Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, think Manfred’s grim remarks today were a stall tactic until he can officially implement a shortened schedule that meets his and the owners’ liking.

“Players told you to set the season, but it’s too early to set the season right now, isn’t it Rob,” Bauer tweeted in a lengthy thread which you can read below.

So, Rob, explain to us how you can be 100% sure that there’s going to be baseball but not confident there will be baseball at the same time? hmmm. What changed between those statements 🤔🤔 Players told you to set the season, but it’s too early to set the season right now, — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 15, 2020

Manfred is set to appear on ESPN’s “Return to Sports” SportsCenter special tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Surely, he’s in no mood to talk.