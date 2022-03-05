Max Scherzer Has Radical Idea For MLB’s Postseason

Max Scherzer has an interesting idea for the MLB’s postseason moving forward.

Scherzer thinks that with the playoff expansion to 14 teams, the highest seed should start out the series with a 1-0 lead.

It would be a “ghost win” as Scherzer is calling it.

Under the original MLB 14-team plan, the division winner with the best regular-season record in each league would get a bye to the Division Series.

The other two division winners would get to choose their opponents and be at home for a best-of-three series.

It’s an interesting new wrinkle, but some fans have been wanting the playoff format to expand for the last few years. Right now, it’s the three division winners that get in, plus the winner of the wild card game.

The team with the best record in each league has gotten the winner of that wild card game and then the two other division winners play each other.

As for this new format, it would only put more pressure on the lower-seeded team to come back.