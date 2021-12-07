Max Scherzer Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Manager Hire

The New York Mets are still searching for a new manager to take over for the organization ahead of the 2022 season. Even with the ongoing lockout, teams are still able to hire managers or other coaching staff members, so the NL East club is busy at work.

According to various reports the Mets have a list of five candidates in mind: former longtime MLB manager Buck Showalter, ex-Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and current Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the interview process began this week and that there could be one or more mystery candidates still to emerge.

However, the Mets may already have an idea of which way they’re leaning, because one of their recently-signed, star free agents has a preference for the team’s next manager.

According to SI’s Pat Ragazzo, pitcher Max Scherzer has made it known to the organization that he prefers Showalter to be the next skipper in New York.

Sources: Mets ace pitcher Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to be the team’s next manager — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 7, 2021

Showalter has a wealth of experience in MLB and last spent time with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He’s a three-time Manager of the Year award winner in the American League and has had stints with the Orioles, the New York Yankees, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

However, Showalter has never been able to capture an elusive World Series title. In fact, he left the Yankees and the Diamondbacks just prior to the seasons that the clubs won championships.

The Mets are obviously building towards a title in 2022 after posting an underwhelming 77-85 record in 2021. New York has spent copiously already this offseason on free agents like Scherzer, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte.

The last step is to figure out who will be leading those players come next spring. Time will tell if Scherzer’s preference carries some weight, or if the Mets decide to go elsewhere with their managerial hire.