Max Scherzer Sends Clear Message After Injury News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Max Scherzer may be going on the injured list, but he doesn't want any Mets fans to panic about his health long-term.

Scherzer, who was placed on the injured list this morning, will miss his next start on Friday as he deals with "fatigue" in his left side. Fortunately for the Mets, he anticipates returning sooner than later.

The eight-time All-Star hinted to reporters this afternoon that him going on the IL was more about procedure since the team had already determined he wouldn't pitch as scheduled on Friday.

"This is day, not weeks. This is not a significant injury," Scherzer said. "This is more that I'm gonna miss one start. We knew that. Once the ball is out of my court, then the team has got to do what it's got to do for a roster move."

Scherzer (9-4, 2.26 ERA) previously missed seven weeks this year with a strained left oblique, so it makes sense that the Mets are being cautious here, even in the middle of a pennant race.

New York is 85-51 on the season and currently tied with the Atlanta Braves atop the NL East standings.