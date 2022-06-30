Medical Examiner Releases Details On Jeremy Giambi's Death

9 Apr 2000: Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics gives a high five during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 14-2. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

A medical examiner's report revealed that Jeremy Giambi was struck in the head by a baseball six months before his death.

According to the report, obtained by TMZ Sports, witnesses said the accident affected his behavior before he died by suicide on February 9. He had reportedly become "very emotional, very negative and would let the smallest things ruin his day."

The report said Giambi suffered a fractured zygomatic bone that required surgery after getting hit by a ball as a pitching coach in August. Another witness claimed he was "depressed and paranoid" in the months following the procedure.

While he later visited a neurologist, he wasn't diagnosed with anything.

The younger brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi recorded an .807 OPS across six MLB seasons for four different teams.

Jeremy Giambi was found dead in his mother's home in Claremont, California. A coroner's report ruled his death a suicide via a gunshot wound to the chest. He was 47 years old.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.