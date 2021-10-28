Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged.

Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step.

Woods posted a picture of Hicks getting down on one knee to pop the question on her Instagram account. Her latest post included this caption: “YESSS to forever with my best friend and my heart.”

Hicks responded to Woods’ post, writing “You will forever have my heart.”

Here’s the photo that Woods shared with her followers on Instagram:

The past few months must have been challenging for Hicks since he missed the majority of the 2021 MLB season due to an injury. That being said, getting engaged to Woods is definitely a nice way to end the year.

Here’s another photo of Hicks and Woods just moments after they got engaged:

Congratulations to Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/0LZizc7mdO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 28, 2021

Hicks and Woods told Golfweek that they first met in early 2020 on Woods’ podcast, “Birdies Not BS.” Roughly a year later, Woods was Hicks’ caddie for the celebrity portion of the LPGA’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

In January, Woods posted a photo with Hicks at the celebrity event.

Hicks was an accomplished golfer before he became a full-time baseball player. That ended up being the right move.

When healthy, Hicks is a well-rounded player for the Yankees. During the 2018 season, he had a .248 batting average with 27 home runs and 79 RBI. Let’s not forget that he’s also a valuable fielder due to his strong arm and above average range.

Before he went on to date Woods, Hicks had two kids with his previous girlfriend, Jessica Knoles. He has posted several pictures with his two sons on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you amazing dads out there,” Hicks wrote in June. “I’m blessed to have two beautiful boys and proud to be your dad. Also this is a normal pic with Lil A. It’s hard to get a smile lol.”

Hicks has not yet posted pictures of his engagement on his personal Instagram account, but we’d imagine that’ll happen soon.

