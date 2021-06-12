Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Looks Dominant, Leaves Start With Injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was in the middle of putting together another gem on Friday night before having to leave due to an injury.

Last night, deGrom reached 100 strikeouts on the season. After six shutout innings against the San Diego Padres, deGrom left the field with right flexor tendinitis.

Fans always get nervous when they hear any elbow-related injury for a starting pitcher, especially for a superstar like deGrom. Thankfully, the two-time Cy Young winner feels optimistic about his chances of pitching next week.

“I felt it this whole week,” deGrom said. “It never really got worse. I just think there near the end [of the outing], I started to get a little tired. I don’t know if I was out of my delivery. My mechanics felt good tonight, but when I would fly open, I would feel it a little bit. I’m pretty optimistic I’ll be out there in five days.”

Initial comments from Jacob deGrom on his lack of concern over his flexor tendonitis: pic.twitter.com/bzkqxX2h7k — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 12, 2021

There’s no question that deGrom has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. He has a 6-2 record and jaw-dropping 0.56 ERA. At this rate, he has to be the favorite to win the Cy Young in the National League.

Not only has deGrom been lethal on the mound this year, he’s been pretty productive at the plate. On Friday night, he drove in two runs with a clutch single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hopefully, we’ll see deGrom back on the mound very soon.