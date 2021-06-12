The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Looks Dominant, Leaves Start With Injury

Jacob deGrom on the mound for the Mets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets looks at the ball as he stands on the mound during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 09, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was in the middle of putting together another gem on Friday night before having to leave due to an injury.

Last night, deGrom reached 100 strikeouts on the season. After six shutout innings against the San Diego Padres, deGrom left the field with right flexor tendinitis.

Fans always get nervous when they hear any elbow-related injury for a starting pitcher, especially for a superstar like deGrom. Thankfully, the two-time Cy Young winner feels optimistic about his chances of pitching next week.

“I felt it this whole week,” deGrom said. “It never really got worse. I just think there near the end [of the outing], I started to get a little tired. I don’t know if I was out of my delivery. My mechanics felt good tonight, but when I would fly open, I would feel it a little bit. I’m pretty optimistic I’ll be out there in five days.”

There’s no question that deGrom has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. He has a 6-2 record and jaw-dropping 0.56 ERA. At this rate, he has to be the favorite to win the Cy Young in the National League.

Not only has deGrom been lethal on the mound this year, he’s been pretty productive at the plate. On Friday night, he drove in two runs with a clutch single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hopefully, we’ll see deGrom back on the mound very soon.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.