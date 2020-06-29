Mets Announce 2020 Roster Decision On Tim Tebow

The New York Mets have announced their initial player roster for the MLB’s 2020 season, which is set to begin in late July.

Major League Baseball is allowing teams to keep up to 60 players in their “pool” for the 2020 season. Teams will start the season with 30 active players. That number will dwindle down to 28 active players after two weeks, before settling on 26.

The New York Mets announced their initial 45-man player pool on Sunday evening. Unfortunately for football fans, Tim Tebow is not on it.

Tebow, 32, has been with the Mets since September 2016. He made it up to the Triple-A level in 2019 and hit a home run in major league spring training this past February.

The Mets are not including Tebow on their initial player pool roster, though. Here’s the full 45-man player roster:

The Mets have released their initial player pool. It has 45 players on it: pic.twitter.com/MOrKgj0wmA — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) June 29, 2020

As you can see, Tebow, an outfielder, is not included in the 45-man roster. New York has decided to carry six outfielders for now.

The Mets have 45 players on their initial 60-man player pool for the 2020 season. That leaves them lots of room to freely add players. No Tim Tebow, and no lower-level prospects. pic.twitter.com/3iT7inomQ1 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 29, 2020

Tebow showed promise during the 2018 season, hitting .273 in 84 games at the Double-A level. He hit .163 in 77 games at the Triple-A level in 2019.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback said in February that he won’t be giving up on his Major League dream.

“I never said I’d make it or succeed, but I won’t give up on this easy,” Tebow told USA TODAY Sports. “What I’m doing is focusing on things I can control so I can look back and have no regrets. Succeeding isn’t really a choice. But fighting, scratching, clawing and believing, those are choices.”

The Mets will hope to compete for the NL East crown in 2020. Tebow, meanwhile, will begin the year away from the field.