Mets Announce Decision On Tuesday Starter Against Yankees

The New York Yankees will catch a huge break for the second game of their Subway Series against the New York Mets.

Before Monday's game at Yankee Stadium, Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed a change to his starting rotation.

Taijuan Walker, whose regular turn got pushed back after leaving last Tuesday's outing early with a back injury, will return to make Tuesday's start. That means the Yankees will no longer face Jacob deGrom.

Per Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports, Showalter said deGrom will instead pitch against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday or Friday. Along with giving the returning 34-year-old extra rest, Showalter also wanted to separate him from fellow ace Max Scherzer in the rotation.

The Mets were originally slated to send out Scherzer and deGrom to oppose their inner-state rivals. Now the Yankees will only have to deal with one Cy Young Award winner during the brief series.

Since making his first MLB start in over a full calendar year, deGrom has looked as dominant as ever. He's allowed 11 hits and six runs in four turns, compiling an outstanding 37 strikeouts to only one walk.

Walker, meanwhile, is sporting a commendable 3.36 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. However, the 30-year-old righty surrendered eight runs to the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 5 and lasted just two innings last week before exiting early.

Avoiding deGrom is a welcome reprieve for the Yankees, who have lost 14 of their last 18 games. They nevertheless maintain an eight-game edge in the AL East.

The Mets lead Atlanta by four games in the NL East following Sunday's dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees will counter Scherzer with Domingo German in Monday night's game, which starts at 7:05 p.m. ET. They'll then send out Frankie Montas, who has given up 14 runs in as many innings since getting acquired from the Oakland Athletics earlier this month.