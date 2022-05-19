Mets Announce Expected Recovery Time For Max Scherzer
The New York Mets will officially be without starting pitcher Max Scherzer for a significant chunk of time.
Scherzer, who exited last night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning with back discomfort, has been diagnosed with a "moderate to high-grade" oblique strain.
He will miss 6-8 weeks, the Mets announced this afternoon.
Scherzer, who New York signed in free agency this winter for almost $87 million over two years, had been stellar for the Mets before getting injured on Wednesday.
In eight starts, Scherzer has posted a 5-1 record and 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. His five wins are tied for the league lead.
Unfortunately, it will be a while until he gets a chance to add to that total. The Mets (25-14) are playing well and in first place in the NL East, but now must go on without Scherzer, Tylor Megill and Jacob deGrom in their starting rotation.