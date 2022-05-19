Mets Announce Expected Recovery Time For Max Scherzer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets will officially be without starting pitcher Max Scherzer for a significant chunk of time.

Scherzer, who exited last night's win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning with back discomfort, has been diagnosed with a "moderate to high-grade" oblique strain.

He will miss 6-8 weeks, the Mets announced this afternoon.

Scherzer, who New York signed in free agency this winter for almost $87 million over two years, had been stellar for the Mets before getting injured on Wednesday.

In eight starts, Scherzer has posted a 5-1 record and 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 49.2 innings. His five wins are tied for the league lead.

Unfortunately, it will be a while until he gets a chance to add to that total. The Mets (25-14) are playing well and in first place in the NL East, but now must go on without Scherzer, Tylor Megill and Jacob deGrom in their starting rotation.