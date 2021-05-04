On Tuesday afternoon, New York Mets fans received some troubling news about the team’s ace, Jacob deGrom.

Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman announced that deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals. The star pitcher was sidelined with “side tightness.”

The news comes just hours after he was named the National League’s Pitcher of the month. Over five starts in April, deGrom posted a 0.51 ERA with 59 K’s, four walks and 16 hits allowed in 35 innings.

Opposing lineups hit just .136 against him. deGrom registered a career-high 15 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout against the Nationals on April 23. That outing was part of a stretch of three straight starts with at least 14 strikeouts.

He owns two Cy Young awards and has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball for the past few years. And yet, deGrom had never won Player of the Month honors before.

After a terrific start to the season, it’s a tough break for deGrom, who owns a .51 ERA. He allowed just two runs through 35 innings pitched this season.

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced a short update on his star pitcher: “He’s getting further tests right now and we’re waiting to see results.”