In the midst of another dominant outing on the mound, Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Sunday’s game after throwing a few warmup pitches ahead of the sixth inning.

The 32-year-old felt almost right away that something was wrong before play in the sixth inning of Sunday’s Mets-Diamondbacks game got started. In abrupt fashion, New York pulled the veteran right-hander from the game. We now have more information as to why.

DeGrom experienced right-side tightness during Sunday’s game. Fortunately, it’s not considered a serious injury. But the Mets are going to be cautious with their star pitcher.

The Mets have placed deGrom on the 10-day injured list. They’re not concerned about deGrom, but want to give him rest rather than pushing him this early in the season. It’s plausible deGrom misses just one scheduled start before returning to the mound as soon as May 21.

“Jacob deGrom’s initial prognosis is good after the Mets ace exited Sunday’s start against the D-backs with right side tightness,” the Mets announced via Mets.com. “The MRI showed no structural damage, but the Mets plan to place him on the injured list on Tuesday. It’s possible deGrom could miss just one start and then return for the May 21-23 series against the Marlins in Miami.”

Take a look at the Mets’ official deGrom injury update below.

This is about as positive an update the Mets could’ve wished for.

It looks like Jacob deGrom won’t be out of the rotation for too long.