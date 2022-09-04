Mets Announce Official Max Scherzer Injury Update
The New York Mets have announced an official injury update for ace Max Scherzer.
Scherzer exited Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury tonight. The good news is it doesn't sound like anything serious.
The Mets have announced Scherzer was dealing with "fatigue" on his left side. He didn't want to push through it so he exited the game.
"Update on Max Scherzer from the Mets: Max was feeling fatigued on his left side and didn’t want to push through it," said Steve Gelbs.
Scherzer was clearly frustrated as he was leaving the game. He also appeared to be stretching out his left side.
"Max Scherzer is out after 5 innings and 67 pitches," SNY wrote.
Hopefully Scherzer can get healed up quickly. The Mets need him.