Mets Announce Official Max Scherzer Injury Update

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets have announced an official injury update for ace Max Scherzer.

Scherzer exited Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury tonight. The good news is it doesn't sound like anything serious.

The Mets have announced Scherzer was dealing with "fatigue" on his left side. He didn't want to push through it so he exited the game.

"Update on Max Scherzer from the Mets: Max was feeling fatigued on his left side and didn’t want to push through it," said Steve Gelbs.

Scherzer was clearly frustrated as he was leaving the game. He also appeared to be stretching out his left side.

"Max Scherzer is out after 5 innings and 67 pitches," SNY wrote.

Hopefully Scherzer can get healed up quickly. The Mets need him.