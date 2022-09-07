Mets Announce Unfortunate Injury News For Max Scherzer

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer will be sidelined for at least one start, the team announced Wednesday.

Scherzer is being placed on the injured list and will not start Friday against the Miami Marlins. The eight-time All-Star left his last start with left oblique fatigue after throwing only 67 pitches over five innings.

The Mets are saying they expect Scherzer back as soon as he is eligible to return, so it is likely that this move is strictly precautionary.

The 38-year-old fireballer missed seven weeks earlier this season with a strained left oblique and the playoffs are right around the corner.

Unfortunately for the Mets, Scherzer's setback, while mild, comes at a most inopportune time. The Mets and Braves are now tied atop the NL East at 85-51 with 26 games remaining.

New York led the division by as many as 10.5 games on June 1, but Atlanta has been scorching hot in the three months since.

The Mets have played winning baseball in that time, but have lost three games in a row to the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates, the two worst teams in the NL.